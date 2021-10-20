Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

