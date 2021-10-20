Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.35 Million

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $49.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.80 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $261.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.22 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

