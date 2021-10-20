Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report sales of $496.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

NYSE:SAM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.52. 337,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $868.21. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $496.86 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 22.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

