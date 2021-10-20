Analysts Offer Predictions for Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

