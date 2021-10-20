Analysts Offer Predictions for Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

