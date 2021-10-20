Analysts Offer Predictions for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

