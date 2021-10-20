Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) PT at C$56.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATD.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

