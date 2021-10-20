Analysts Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target at $49.67

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

AVNW stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

