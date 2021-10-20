Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $60.15

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

BECN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,540. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

