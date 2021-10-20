Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) PT at $10.00

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CASA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,152. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

