Analysts Set Expectations for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

