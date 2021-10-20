Analysts Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €135.00

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €135.00 ($158.82).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SAP stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €124.74 ($146.75). 1,373,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

