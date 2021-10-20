Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $313.92

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of MTN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.72. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.85. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $227.34 and a 1 year high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

