Analyzing Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92% Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 64.45 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 3.45 $448.00 million $1.29 27.71

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 0 2 6 0 2.75

Smith & Nephew has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.