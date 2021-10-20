Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,921,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,212.0 days.

ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

