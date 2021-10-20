Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,921,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,212.0 days.
ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Angang Steel Company Profile
