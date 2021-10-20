Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,358.57 ($17.75).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.