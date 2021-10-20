APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 4.4%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.52. 20,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,385,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

