APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $127.62.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

