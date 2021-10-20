APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,533,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

