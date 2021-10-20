Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.