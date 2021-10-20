AppCoins Market Cap Hits $21.93 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $112,415.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00190616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00092423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,564,666 coins and its circulating supply is 244,564,665 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

