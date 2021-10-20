Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.80 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

