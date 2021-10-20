Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

