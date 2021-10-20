Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ARBE has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ARBE opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

