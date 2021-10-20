Archetype Wealth Partners Acquires 4,923 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.62. 206,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

