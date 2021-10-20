Archetype Wealth Partners Acquires 6,737 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $250.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

