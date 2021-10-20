Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider John Murphy Purchases 149,515 Shares

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider John Murphy purchased 149,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,175.05 ($71,553.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ariadne Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

