Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $396.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

