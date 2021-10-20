Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

