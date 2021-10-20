Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Ascential to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 403.80 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

