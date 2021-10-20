ASD Achieves Market Cap of $362.77 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $362.77 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00190650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

