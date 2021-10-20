Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,896 ($77.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a one year high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,702.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,291.63.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

