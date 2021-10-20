ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $800.96

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $800.96, but opened at $781.83. ASML shares last traded at $771.01, with a volume of 12,272 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $126,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

