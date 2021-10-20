Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.16. 115,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $160.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.