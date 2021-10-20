Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHX traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,468. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

