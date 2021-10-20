Asset Management Group Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.85. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

