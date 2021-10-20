Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Assurant by 37.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Assurant by 207.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Assurant by 129.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.