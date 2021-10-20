AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.