Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $11,499,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 106.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

