Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.60

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 9491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$910.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,061.56.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

