Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

