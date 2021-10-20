Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

