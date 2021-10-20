Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
