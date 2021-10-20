Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,412,351.01. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,961,876.46. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,500 shares of company stock worth $430,162 and have sold 77,500 shares worth $1,927,945.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

