Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $94.44

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.44, but opened at $92.25. Autoliv shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 1,160 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

