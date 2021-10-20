AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,009,394 shares of company stock worth $122,793,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.