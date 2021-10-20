Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $7.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 16,130 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

