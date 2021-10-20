Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) versus Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Survey

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $37.39, suggesting a potential downside of 39.41%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.38 million 60.09 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.93 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -13.16

Avalon GloboCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -821.04% -255.74% -102.67% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Avalon GloboCare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

