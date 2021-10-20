Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.90).

AVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

