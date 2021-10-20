AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

