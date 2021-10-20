Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Avid Bioservices worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 274.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $195,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,596 shares of company stock worth $565,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO remained flat at $$26.51 on Wednesday. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

